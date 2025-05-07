On May 7, MajGen Arnold Punaro (ret.), non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense and a member of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security‘s Advisory Council, was interviewed on Fox Business network regarding India-Pakistan tensions. He warned about the possibility of rapid escalation in the conflict following growing tensions between the two countries and operations by both the Indian and Pakistani militaries. He also spoke on the cessation of US bombing of Houthi sites in Yemen.

