On April 6, Emma Ashford was interviewed on DW about Russia’s war against Ukraine and the potential implications of cutting off Russian oil and gas imports to Europe.

“The sanctions that have been levied on Russia, including the ones today, are probably not going to cause Russia to withdraw. But they are dialing up the economic pain on the Kremlin, and we are exacting some cost. Hopefully that will make the Russians think about the invasion, think about whether it’s worth continuing, and about whether they might be more open to negotiations. That’s really the goal here.”

