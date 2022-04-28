On April 28, Emma Ashford was featured in NPR’s On Point to discuss the question of Finnish and Swedish membership in NATO.

“Extending NATO’s tripwire right up to Russia’s borders isn’t risk free.

“’It makes a lot of sense for states that have fears about Russian aggression to want to come in, particularly under the American nuclear umbrella,’ Emma Ashford, a fellow at the Atlantic Council, says.

“’But it does then obligate all of us to risk escalation to a broader war, for not very much in terms of military commitments from these states.’”

More about our expert

Related Experts: Emma Ashford