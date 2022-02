On January 27, Ashford was quoted in a Vox article about NATO expansion and the Ukraine crisis.

“At its core, this is about US power and how it has changed since the Soviet Union’s end. ‘It’s become a conversation about whether the US should be out in the world defending human rights and spreading democracy,’ said Emma Ashford of the Atlantic Council. ‘Is the US out in the world to protect its own security or to be a crusading force for good?'”

