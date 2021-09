On September 10, Ashford was a guest on KCRW’s Left, Right, and Center, examining the travel ban and the Biden administration’s relationship with Europe. They discussed whether the the relationship has changed after President Trump and why European leaders are still frustrated.

“Our relationship with Europe was supposed to be warmer with President Trump out of office but it doesn’t really seem to be the case. What happened? Do European leaders have reason to be frustrated still?”

More about our expert