On March 9, Emma Ashford was quoted by Fox News in an article responding to her appearance on Intelligence Squared. “Volker and Ashford argued broadly about the United States’ stance defending Ukraine, Ukraine’s place in or outside NATO, the benefits or downsides of sanctions against Russia, and more over the course of the podcast episode.”

“Ashford argued that the U.S. does not have ‘a moral obligation to defend people all around the world against whatever may come their way’…Ashford also argued that while the humanitarian impacts of the war must be minimized, she believes sanctions against Russia will only hurt the U.S. in the long run because they will strengthen Russia’s relationship with China over the coming years.”

The article was also featured in Politico.

More about our expert

Related Experts: Emma Ashford