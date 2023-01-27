On January 23, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Kyle Atwell hosted a podcast examining the lessons that the US military, and in particular the US Army, should take from the twenty-war year in Afghanistan.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.