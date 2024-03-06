On October 24, Imran Bayoumi, associate director at the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative in the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, and Wazim Mowla, associate director and fellow of the Caribbean Initiative at the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, were published in The Globe and Mail and featured on the Canadian Forces College’s Spotlight on Military News and International Affairs. They discuss the Canada-CARICOM Strategic Partnership (CCSP) announced in October 2023 and argue that, while the partnership is an excellent first step, it requires actionable steps toward implementation on the core priorities of “strengthening regional security, addressing climate challenges, and increasing access to finance.”

[T]o make CCSP a reality, Ottawa will need to work with the private sector and banks to create new financial instruments to unlock investment into the region, and – with the seriousness that it brought to its Indo-Pacific strategy – provide continuity and tangible benefits for all parties in the long run.

