Binnendijk and Koster in Defense News: NATO needs a new core task

Tue, Jun 9, 2020
Binnendijk in Defense News: The folly of a NATO troop withdrawal decision
A draw down of US forces in Germany could have consequences for defense and deterrence in Northeastern Europe, NATO’s Readiness Initiative, and the transatlantic relationship, writes Hans Binnendijk.
Timely Commentary & Analysis by Hans Binnendijk
Tue, Jun 2, 2020
Geometries of deterrence: Assessing defense arrangements in Europe’s northeast
Nations in Europe’s northeast cooperate through a variety of multilateral security and defense arrangements. “Geometries of Deterrence” assesses how these arrangements individually and collectively contribute to deterrence and defense in Northeastern Europe.
Wed, Oct 16, 2019
Binnendijk in Defense News: A compromise is needed on trans-Atlantic defense cooperation
