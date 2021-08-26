Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Binnendijk in Defense News: Here’s how Biden could mitigate damage done by the Afghan withdrawal

Wed, Aug 25, 2021

Why the US failure in Afghanistan won’t break NATO

Europeans shouldn’t draw narrow conclusions about the security risks they’ll face based on the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

New Atlanticist by Michael John Williams

Afghanistan European Union
Sun, Aug 22, 2021

Afghanistan threatens Biden’s shot at being a historic foreign-policy leader

At the end of the worst week of US President Joe Biden’s young presidency, this is the question he must urgently answer: Of all the problems that his Afghanistan troop withdrawal decision has generated, which is most significant?

Inflection Points by Frederick Kempe

Afghanistan Conflict
Thu, Aug 19, 2021

What Washington owes the American people after its Afghanistan failure

The discussion about what the United States should do in the aftermath of its war in Afghanistan should proceed in three phases: now, soon, and soon thereafter.

New Atlanticist by Christopher Preble

Afghanistan Conflict

Hans Binnendijk

Distinguished Fellow

Defense Policy Europe & Eurasia

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative