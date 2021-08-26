Binnendijk in Defense News: Here’s how Biden could mitigate damage done by the Afghan withdrawal

Related content
Wed, Aug 25, 2021
Why the US failure in Afghanistan won’t break NATO
Europeans shouldn’t draw narrow conclusions about the security risks they’ll face based on the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.
New Atlanticist by Michael John Williams
Sun, Aug 22, 2021
Afghanistan threatens Biden’s shot at being a historic foreign-policy leader
At the end of the worst week of US President Joe Biden’s young presidency, this is the question he must urgently answer: Of all the problems that his Afghanistan troop withdrawal decision has generated, which is most significant?
Inflection Points by Frederick Kempe
Thu, Aug 19, 2021
What Washington owes the American people after its Afghanistan failure
The discussion about what the United States should do in the aftermath of its war in Afghanistan should proceed in three phases: now, soon, and soon thereafter.
New Atlanticist by Christopher Preble