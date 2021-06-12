Related content from the author
Sun, Mar 7, 2021
Busch in The Hill: Protectionism isn’t the answer to securing the US semiconductor supply chain
Marc Busch writes in The Hill that the complexity of the semiconductor supply chain suggests that protectionism is not the answer to securing US-based production.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Feb 22, 2021
Busch in The Hill: Biden administration must settle unwinnable WTO cases over steel and aluminum tariffs
Marc Busch writes in The Hill that the US should not want to win its WTO cases on steel and aluminum, as doing so would risk the rest of the world using a wider definition for the WTO’s “national security” exception.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Jun 1, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Is Trump encouraging the world’s use of national security as stealth protectionism?
In the News by Marc L. Busch