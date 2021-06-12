Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
ORIGINAL SOURCE

Related content from the author

Sun, Mar 7, 2021

Busch in The Hill: Protectionism isn’t the answer to securing the US semiconductor supply chain

Marc Busch writes in The Hill that the complexity of the semiconductor supply chain suggests that protectionism is not the answer to securing US-based production.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

China Economy & Business

Mon, Feb 22, 2021

Busch in The Hill: Biden administration must settle unwinnable WTO cases over steel and aluminum tariffs

Marc Busch writes in The Hill that the US should not want to win its WTO cases on steel and aluminum, as doing so would risk the rest of the world using a wider definition for the WTO’s “national security” exception.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Americas China

Mon, Jun 1, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Is Trump encouraging the world’s use of national security as stealth protectionism?

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business Trade

Marc L. Busch

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Americas Economy & Business

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security