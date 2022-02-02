Hide
President Biden should apply pressure on non-nuclear fronts rather than signal a willingness to offer concessions, Charai argues. Read Charai’s latest in The Hill on the Iranian nuclear talks.

One year ago, Biden took the pressure off his predecessor’s sanctions campaign in a well-meaning attempt to build trust with Tehran. By now it should be Tehran’s turn to seek to build trust with him.

Ahmed Charai, 2022

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.

Iran Middle East Security & Defense