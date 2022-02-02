President Biden should apply pressure on non-nuclear fronts rather than signal a willingness to offer concessions, Charai argues. Read Charai’s latest in The Hill on the Iranian nuclear talks.

One year ago, Biden took the pressure off his predecessor’s sanctions campaign in a well-meaning attempt to build trust with Tehran. By now it should be Tehran’s turn to seek to build trust with him.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.