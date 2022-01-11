Let the challenges of 2022 come; they will find their match in you America. Ahmed Charai

“Fortified by new vaccines, new treatments, and a restored confidence in our purpose and ability to overcome,” Charai argues, “2022 will be the year where we turn to new realities”. Read Charai’s latest in the Jerusalem Strategic Tribune on current global challenges and how America and the world can overcome them.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.