Thu, May 13, 2021 Charai in the National Interest: Crisis alert: Hostile Israel-Palestinian clashes could escalate

The recent outbreak of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians may prove deadlier than any other clashes in recent years. Though so far the Biden administration has “struck the right tone,” Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai argues, there is much more the United States can do to de-escalate the situation and work with parties to finally find solutions and reconcile. Read Charai’s latest in the National Interest on the risk of escalation of current clashes between Israel and Palestinians and what steps the United States administration should take to help move the region toward peace.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.