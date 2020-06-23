The secrets alleged in former national security advisor John Bolton’s recently-released book have illuminated his silence during critical moments in his service with the Trump administration. Read Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai’s latest in the National Interest on why, in his view, Bolton’s memoir has tarnished his credibility and legacy.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and the Advisory Board of Gatestone Institute in New York.