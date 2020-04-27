Economic downturn and uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 are leading to public unrest, which may threaten American political stability. Read Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai’s latest in the National Interest on the need for strong political leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and the Advisory Board of Gatestone Institute in New York.