Fri, Sep 24, 2021 Charai in the National Interest: The fight for Afghan women's rights is just the beginning Afghanistan Extremism Human Rights Politics & Diplomacy Women

With the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan following US withdrawal has also come the return of the persecution of vulnerable groups. While the US government needs to work with the Taliban to evacuate trapped Americans and allies, there can be no talk of “normalizing relations” with the Taliban until it “normalizes its treatment of women and ethnic minorities,” argues Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai. Read Charai’s latest in the National Interest on how the United States should take action to protect the rights of Afghan women and minorities.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.