Mon, Jun 14, 2021 Charai in the National Interest: The last days of Netanyahu

For the first time since Israel’s formation in 1948, elected Arab leaders have not only lent their votes to a governing coalition but joined it. Read Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai’s latest in the National Interest on Israel’s new coalition government and its implications.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.