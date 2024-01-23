On January 23, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow August Cole coauthored a paper titled “Artificial Intelligence in Military Planning and Operations” through the Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO). In the paper, Cole discussed technical and ethical issues surrounding artificial intelligence, as well as the advantages and shortcomings of expanding such technology in military operations.
Whichever nations—or other non-state groups—adopt these technologies will likely find that there are technological asymmetries which can be turned into advantages.
