On September 13, August Cole co-wrote a fictional intelligence (FICINT) article for Defense Scoop with P.W. Singer visualizing the possible impact of proliferated unmanned technologies on attributing attacks.
What they cared about was “Who did this?” Unfortunately, it was not that clear. For all that it seemed like sci-fi still to the senior leaders, both the technology and the TTPs were just so common now.
