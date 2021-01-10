Polygon, a video game publication, named Burn In, co-authored by Forward Defense non-resident senior fellow August Cole, to its top sci-fi and fantasy books of 2020. Burn In is a thriller at the intersection of robotics, artificial intelligence, and security.
Singer and Cole come from the policy and think tank worlds, and look at not only the potential threats that our current technological lives bring, but how the growing white nationalist movement seems poised to take advantage of those problems.
