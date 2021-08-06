On August 6, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Scott Cooper was interviewed by CNBC in a conversation titled “Veteran reacts as Taliban advance in Afghanistan.” In the interview, Cooper characterized the Taliban’s push and discussed his view on the Biden administration’s troop withdrawal, informed by his experiences in the Marines.
I think that we’ve also seen… that the military solution is oftentimes, most times in fact, not the best tool for figuring out how to deal with some of the most intractable problems that we face strategically as a country.
Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.