On July 2, Evan Cooper published an article on the legacy of Donald Rumsfeld.

“The tributes from Bolton, Whiton, and Card carried on the history of Rumsfeld avoiding responsibility for what he wrought. He never displayed contrition for hundreds of thousands lives taken by the wars he helped orchestrate. Confronted with evidence of widespread looting and the breakdown of Iraqi society under US occupation, Rumsfeld responded, “stuff happens.” He was unwilling to reckon with the calamitous mistake of the war in Afghanistan, despite his near-singular responsibility for it being drawn out.”

