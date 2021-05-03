On May 3, Forward Defense Senior US Marine Corps Fellow Lt Col Matthew Crouch wrote an op-ed for Defense News on ambiguity surrounding the US commitment to Taiwan. Crouch argued that China is testing boundaries with President Biden, aiming to see the extent to which he would defend Taiwan; this will necessitate a firm stance on the part of the new administration.

If the PRC has indeed lost respect for the U.S., how long until it has neither fear nor hesitation — the point at which deterrence fails?