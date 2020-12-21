On December 21, Forward Defense senior military fellow LtCol Matthew Crouch wrote an article in DOD Reads titled “Compassion: The primes inter pares Virtue for Modern Leaders.” In the article, LtCol Crouch argues that compassion must be central to a leadership philosophy as it creates a layered defense and provides for an effective offensive.

Compassion is either fundamental to or enabling of each of the Marine Corps’ leadership traits and principles.