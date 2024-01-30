On January 30, 2024, senior director Dan Negrea and nonresident senior fellow Patrick Quirk participated in a panel at the International Republican Institute’s 2024 Year of Elections event. The panel was moderated by Shannon Green of the United States Agency for International Development.

Negrea highlighted the crucial upcoming elections in Europe and Eurasia, identifying challenges such as Europe’s immigration policy and climate change costs impacting the region’s elections. Quirk delivered opening remarks for the event.

