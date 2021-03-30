On March 30, Aude Darnal participated in Search’s panel “Real Talk: the Hard Choices that Women Peacebuilders Face”. She discussed her experience as a female peacebuilder, and shed some light on overlooked issues related to women’s engagement in peacebuilding and conflict.

“Women all over the world are dedicating their lives to building peace and ending violence. But while their impact gets the spotlight, their challenges, sacrifices, and personal hardships often do not. What hard choices do they face? What do they choose?”