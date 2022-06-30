On June 30, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades‘s report on “Small Satellites: The Implications for National Security” was the focus of an article in Bolly Inside.
If we don’t make these changes and do it now, we are going to lose space superiority to China within the next 10 years
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.