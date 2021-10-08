On October 8, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in Breaking Defense in an article titled “CIA’s New China Mission Center: How To Do It Right.” Eftimiades noted the many challenges facing the new center and highlighted the need for the US to further strengthen both its intelligence and counterintelligence capabilities against China.

“At best, US intelligence collection and analysis against China is only good. China presents an extraordinary strategic challenge to the US and its allies.”

