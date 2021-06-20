On June 20, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was interviewed by the Express in an article titled “China puts UK tech at ‘forefront’ of Beijing espionage offensive warns former CIA officer.” Eftimiades, an expert on Chinese espionage, particularly economic espionage, warned that the United Kingdom is a major target of China’s efforts to extract and profit from technological secrets.

United States is probably first for economic espionage. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Japan. Those, as far as theft of technology and economic espionage, those countries are at the forefront of China’s efforts.