On February 2, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in a Teller Report article “Beijing 2022: Olympic Games under close digital surveillance.” Eftimiades’ quotes came from his article in the Diplomat titled “China’s espionage plans for the 2022 Winter Olympics: What athletes should expect.”
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.