On January 31, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in an article in the Epoch Times titled “Olympians face ‘multidimensional threats’ under China’s digital surveillance: Expert.” The article quotes Eftimiades’ article in the Diplomat titled “China’s espionage plans for the 2022 Winter Olympics: What athletes should expect.”
