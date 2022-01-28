On January 28, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in the Guardian in an article titled “Winter watch: How China might keep a tight Olympic grip.” This article heavily quotes Eftimiades’ article in the Diplomat on the role of Chinese espionage in the Winter Olympics.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.