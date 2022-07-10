On July 10, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nick Eftimiades was quoted in TheWireChina raising concerns regarding the direction of China’s space program and considering the need for the United States to develop accepted practices in space.
We need to work with allies, and [countries that are] not allies like China, to develop rules of the road [and] to develop acceptable practices in space.”
