On July 1, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was inteviewed by Voice of America on a Chinese cyberattack on the Afghan intelligence network. He discussed Chinese concerns about Afghan instability and Chinese views of US intentions for the region more broadly.
Trying to control this in the border regions around China is a primary objective of the Chinese Communist Party.
