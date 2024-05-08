On April 28, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in Nikkei Asia in an article about suspected Chinese spies in Germany and the UK. Eftimiades was quoted as saying, “They are attempting to drive a wedge between Europe and the United States, implementing a divide-and-conquer strategy.” He was also quoted warning about a “possibility of retaliation — even arbitrary arrests of Europeans in China.”

