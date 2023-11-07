Dan Negrea, Senior Director of the Freedom and Prosperity Center, was named as one of the strategy commissioners for the Global Tech Security Commission. The commission consists of a worldwide network of multi-sector leaders dedicated to developing a definitive global tech security strategy to safeguard freedom from techno-authoritarian threats. The strategy commissioners were recruited for their unparalleled expertise in the public and private sectors, and include leaders from the US Department of Defense, US Air Force, US State Department and industries spanning telecommunications, venture capital, deep tech and professional services. Negrea will headline the commission’s prosperity partnership strategy.

Related Experts: Dan Negrea