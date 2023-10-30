Freedom and Prosperity grantee Centre for Civil Society, a public policy think tank based in Delhi, India, produced a documentary video detailing their work to improve bureaucratic efficiency and decrease red tape in the public service delivery process. The video was produced in partnership with Finology Legal, a popular YouTube channel dedicated to explaining Indian legal issues. James Storen, Program Assistant from the Freedom and Prosperity Center, consulted on the project.

Centre for Civil Society’s project is part of the Freedom and Prosperity reform grants program, which provides funding for think tanks in developing nations to create laws and policies that improve freedom and prosperity in their countries.

Related Experts: James Storen