Biden’s democracy summit will not be helpful as a tool of statecraft. But it will be right in its message that the surest path to prosperity is through greater freedom.”
On January 11, 2023, Senior Director Dan Negrea, Deputy Director Joseph Lemoine, and Assistant Director Yomna Gaafar published an op-ed in the National Interest regarding Biden’s 2023 democracy summit. Using data from the 2022 Freedom and Prosperity Indexes, the trio analyzed how effective Biden’s proposed summit would be in combating autocracies.