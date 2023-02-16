On February 9, Scowcroft Center Nonresident Senior Fellow Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu published a piece in The New York Sun on the role of Italy’s new Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in securing Western European borders. To curb the entry of migrants, the Meloni administration has recently taken measures to complicate migrant-aid services, such as the work of charity ships that ferry migrants across the Mediterranean.

“Without much too fanfare… she has taken to fashioning Italy as Europe’s gatekeeper amid what is becoming an intractable migrant crisis — one exacerbated by Russia’s growing influence in Africa.”

