On June 23, Scowcroft Center nonresident senior fellow Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu published a piece in The New York Sun arguing that while Ukraine’s impending EU candidate status will serve symbolic and morale boosting purposes, the European Union may not be able to secure Ukraine’s security and state sovereignty.
Something to bear in mind as Ukraine’s likely candidacy for the EU is celebrated as a historic moment and a symbol of its belonging to the “European family.” The symbolism is indeed powerful. What Ukraine gets in return is arguably less so.