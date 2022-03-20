Hide
On March 14, Scowcroft Center nonresident senior fellow Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu published an op-ed in The New York Sun outlining what China and Russia’s deepening relationship could mean for the war in Ukraine, as Russia requests Chinese military support.

While Mr. Xi might have reservations about some aspects of Mr. Putin’s strategy, he likely also recognizes the strategic role that the war in Ukraine plays in advancing his and Mr. Putin’s “new world order” and in laying the foundation for his likely and eventual invasion of Free China.

