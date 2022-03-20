On March 14, Scowcroft Center nonresident senior fellow Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu was interviewed on Monocle 24’s “The Globalist” to discuss how the war in Ukraine is affecting the Catholic and Russian Orthodox churches, the issue of foreign fighters in Europe, and China-Russia ties.
I think it’s unlikely that Beijing, given its posturing in the conflict so far, would openly adopt a policy of sending arms to Russia and to Ukraine, but I would suggest that the nature of the PLA is such that weapons could potentially independently find their way through various back channels… which [could] create a dangerous proxy war between the United States and China.