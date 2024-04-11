On April 10, Markus Garlauskas was featured in Breaking Defense for his recent analysis in a New Atlanticist piece about modernizing the US-Japan alliance’s military command and control (C2) arrangements. The Breaking Defense article quotes Garlauskas’ statement that the C2 upgrade must “address the Japanese C2 component, the future structure of US Forces Japan, how US and Japanese forces will operate together in and around Japan, and how these forces will operate with other countries’ forces and farther afield from Japan.”

Related Experts: Markus Garlauskas