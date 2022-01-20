On January 20, 2022, Markus Garlauskas was quoted in a Politico article that discussed and evaluated the Biden administration’s policy towards North Korea. Garlauskas highlighted Pyongyang’s intentions to resume ICBM launch testing, stating that “North Korea appears to have been trying to fully establish the right international conditions for a resumption of ICBM launches for years.” In addition, Garlauskas pointed out the necessity to check North Korea’s nuclear capability, arguing that “eventually, if unchecked, North Korea will resume ICBM launches.”

