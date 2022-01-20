Hide
ORIGINAL SOURCE

On January 20, 2022, Markus Garlauskas was quoted in a Politico article that discussed and evaluated the Biden administration’s policy towards North Korea. Garlauskas highlighted Pyongyang’s intentions to resume ICBM launch testing, stating that “North Korea appears to have been trying to fully establish the right international conditions for a resumption of ICBM launches for years.” In addition, Garlauskas pointed out the necessity to check North Korea’s nuclear capability, arguing that “eventually, if unchecked, North Korea will resume ICBM launches.”

Fellow

Markus Garlauskas

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Asia Security Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Indo-Pacific Korea

Related Experts: Markus Garlauskas

Defense Policy Indo-Pacific Korea Missile Defense Nuclear Deterrence Politics & Diplomacy Security & Defense Security Partnerships