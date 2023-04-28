Hide
On April 27, Markus Garlauskas, FD Nonresident Senior Fellow Rachel Whitlark, and IPSI Nonresident Fellow Jessica Taylor were featured in Breaking Defense for their comments in an Atlantic Council “Experts React” on a US-ROK nuclear-armed alliance.

Staff

Markus Garlauskas

Director

Indo-Pacific Security Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Crisis Management Indo-Pacific

Fellow

Rachel Whitlark

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Forward Defense

Defense Policy Israel

Fellow

Jessica Taylor

Nonresident Fellow

Indo-Pacific Security Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Crisis Management East Asia

Korea Nuclear Deterrence Security & Defense