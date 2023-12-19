On December 15, Lauren Gilbert was quoted in NK News assessing President Yoon Suk Yeol’s North Korea policy as part of a survey of over 100 experts. She explained that although there was room for improvement, Yoon’s “call to cease development of the DPRK’s nuclear weapons while being open to diplomacy and providing aid” was a step in the right direction.

On December 18, Gilbert was quoted in another survey-based NK News article, where she explained that Kim Jong Un would be likely to view future diplomacy with the United States skeptically, especially given the United States’ increased cooperation with South Korea and Japan.

