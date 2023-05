On May 17, 2023, Global China Hub deputy director Colleen Cottle was quoted in Nikkei Asia, providing insights on what signs China will be watching for during the G7 Summit, particularly as it pertains to the US trying to bring Japan and Europe on board with its campaign against China’s “economic coercion.”

“China doesn’t want to see itself called out,” said Colleen Cottle. “Success for China is not being mentioned in any kind of communique.”

