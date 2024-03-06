From March 3rd to 5th, GCH Nonresident Fellow Wen-Ti Sung was quoted 4 times on China’s annual ‘two sessions’. See below for a full list of his media appearances.
- VOA: “China Prepares for Annual Legislative Meetings Amid Economic Headwinds”
- Business Times: “China Cancels Decades-Old Premier Press Tradition”
- Reuters: “China ends 30-year tradition: premier’s annual press conference”
- South China Morning Post: “Chinese Premier Li Qiang raises threat of ‘external interference’ in Taiwan during first ‘two sessions’ work report”