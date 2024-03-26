On March 26, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Michael Groen coauthored an article for The Cipher Brief titled “Preparing for a Digital Battlefield: National Security and Cryptocurrency” about combatting illicit actors and nation states with blockchain intelligence. He emphasized that sanctions enforcement and counterterrorism success must include digital tools and techniques to investigate, seize, and disrupt transactions in evolving domains to protect national security.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.